SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SPTN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $887.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

