Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £127.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($174.51).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($205.35) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($206.03) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at £130.65 ($178.26) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £105.20 ($143.54) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($235.03). The stock has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of £155.44 and a 200-day moving average of £153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.