Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

SPWH stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 138,074 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

