Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 10,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.