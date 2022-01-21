Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $205.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $127.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

