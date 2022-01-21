Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €67.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.57 ($76.79).

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR STM traded up €0.65 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.65 ($75.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.73. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

