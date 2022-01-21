Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $121.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

