State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 460 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.75 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

