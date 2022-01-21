State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $546,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock worth $18,796,857. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

