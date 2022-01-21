State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

