State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.