State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,864 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.