State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

