Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 68,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,977. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

