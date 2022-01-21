Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.