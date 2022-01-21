STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$4.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.69. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.