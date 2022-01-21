Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 49,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,398 call options.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

EVTL opened at $8.22 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

