STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 270.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.