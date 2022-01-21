Stratos (STOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.76 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004367 BTC on major exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $33.76 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratos has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

