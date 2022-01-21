Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $476.58 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $476.58 or 0.01312099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded down 33% against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $65.90 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

