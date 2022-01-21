Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.