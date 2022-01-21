Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.3 days.

Shares of SZEVF opened at $22.26 on Friday. Suez has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Get Suez alerts:

Suez Company Profile

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.