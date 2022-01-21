Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 347,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 135,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 377,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. 35,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

