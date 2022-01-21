Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 20,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,525. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.