Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. 265,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

