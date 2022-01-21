Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

