Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.62.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.