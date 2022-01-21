Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 43896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

