Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares were down 9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $53.00. The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 77,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,930,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

