SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWR. Raymond James raised SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

SPWR stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in SunPower by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

