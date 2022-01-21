Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunworks by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.