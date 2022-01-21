Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

