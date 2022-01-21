Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUUIF. raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.91.

Superior Plus stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

