SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.11.

SIVB stock opened at $647.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

