SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $935.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $985.00 to $935.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $47.13 on Friday, hitting $600.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $701.79 and its 200 day moving average is $648.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135,153 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

