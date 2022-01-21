SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Down 7.3% on Disappointing Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $599.57 and last traded at $600.81. Approximately 6,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.94.

The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.56.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

