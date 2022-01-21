SVB Leerink Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.
MDT stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
