SVB Leerink Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

MDT stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

