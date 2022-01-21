Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Cinemark worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.