Swiss National Bank Has $4.92 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Glaukos worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

