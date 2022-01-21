Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

