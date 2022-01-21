Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,400 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

