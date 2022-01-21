Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

