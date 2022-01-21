Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

