Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Swisscom in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SCMWY opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

