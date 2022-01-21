Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 864,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

