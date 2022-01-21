Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Syneos Health has outperformed its industry. The year-over-year improvement in earnings and revenues in the last-reported third quarter looks impressive. Strong performance across the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments is encouraging as well. The increased reimbursable expenses and strength in consulting drove the top line in the Commercial Solutions arm. The company has raised its EPS guidance for 2021 to reflect lower-than-expected interest expense and depreciation. Syneos Health exited the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. However, the rise in costs and operating expenses leading to margin contractions does not bode well. A narrowed full-year revenue guidance raises concern. Deterioration in short-term cash level is worrisome as well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Syneos Health has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

