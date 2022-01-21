Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.05 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.
In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
