Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.05 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

