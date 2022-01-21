Syscoin Price Tops $1.13 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Syscoin has a market cap of $716.62 million and $65.72 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00316548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,986,182 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.