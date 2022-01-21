Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 60,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 743,966 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

