Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Boosted by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 13.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $69,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. 6,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,580. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

